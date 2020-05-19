Article
Corporate Finance

SMEs set to contribute £241bn to the British economy by 2025

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to the British economy is expected to grow to £241bn by 2025.

Research jointly commissioned by the Hampshire Trust Bank and the Centre for Economics & Business Research has highlighted the key role SMEs will play over the coming years. 

Out of the UK's top ten cities, Manchester and Leeds are set to boost their contribution the most, with an expected 26% growth rate predicted between the 2016-2025 period.

See also:


"SMEs are forecast to grow their economic contribution significantly over the longer-term, which serves as a critical reminder of the important role these businesses play in ensuring the success of the UK," said Mark Sismey-Durrant, Chief Executive at Hampshire Trust Bank.

Britain's exit from the European Union could have a negative affect, however, with Sismey-Durray adding:  "We also should note from our study the lowering in confidence amongst some SMEs.

"If the UK is to be prosperous as we move away from the European Union, we need the government to keep the spotlight on smaller companies by creating conditions which will support their continued growth, as our research demonstrates how much we need these companies to develop and achieve their ambitions."

SMEsUnited KingdomSmall business impactBritish economy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability