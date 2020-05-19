Article
Amazon opens first London pop-up with Black Friday Soho store

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Amazon has launched a Black Friday pop-up store in the United Kingdom for the first time.

The e-commerce giant opened its doors in Soho on Tuesday, with the shop set to promote some of the retailer's most tempting Black Friday offers.

Marking the beginning of the festive shopping season, the store will remain open until Friday November 24th and will house competitions and workshops around food and craft.

Amazon has aggessively entered the physical retail space in the recent years, acquiring Whole Foods in the United States and opening over 50 units in the country.

"It would be all too easy for online pure play giants to rest on their laurels and think ‘why change a winning formula?’, especially with Black Friday and other sales holidays continuing to generate eye-watering revenues," said Alexandra Frith, customer engagement at Retail Pro International.

"However, customer tastes are changing; to stay on top, they are striving to create memorable experiences for customers.

"By providing a tangible store where people can grab a Black Friday bargain, Amazon is carefully sowing the seeds of a longer-term relationship. This is part of a wider trend: both traditional bricks & mortar retailers and their online cousins are treating physical stores as places to create a lasting impression on their customers, rather than just a place where transactions can happen."

