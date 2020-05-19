Amazon to build new UK fulfilment centre, investment in the country hits £6.4bn

Amazon is to open a new fulfilment centre in Rugby, United Kingdom, taking the e-commerce giant's investment in the country since 2010 up to £6.4bn.

The centre, Amazon's 17th in the UK, will add 400 permanent jobs in the West Midlands - a region where it already employs 2,500 workers at bases in Rugeley, Coalville and Daventry.

£6.4bn has been spent by Amazon in the country over the last eight years, focussing on research and development, head office and fulfilment and logistics infrastructure.

Amazon will recruit for a variety of different roles at the centre, including operations managers, engineers, HR and IT specialists.

"We are delighted to expand our operations in the Midlands where we already have a dedicated workforce of more than 2,500 people," said Stefano Perego, Amazon’s Director of UK Customer Fulfilment.

"We are thrilled to begin recruitment for 400 new permanent roles in Rugby with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Recruitment has also begun for its Coventry UK receive centre, the first of its kind in the UK. It will act as a central hub to receive and sort millions of products sold on Amazon.co.uk each year, creating 1,650 jobs.