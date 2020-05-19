Article
AOG Organisers Add African Conference to 2015 Agenda

By Skills Junction
May 19, 2020
Australia’s leading oil and gas event organiser, Diversified Communications has announced a major new addition to the agenda for its world class Australasian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (AOG) event in Perth in 2015.

Following on from the significant interest in the AOG-supported inaugural East African Oil & Gas Conference Australia (EAOGA 2014), Diversified will be holding a unique African oil and gas event alongside AOG 2015.

The one day conference will be staged on March 10, 2015, the eve of AOG 2015, and will bring together key note presenters from a host of African nations, along with Australian specialists, with a close working knowledge of what it takes to succeed in Africa – a continent experiencing an exploration and development ‘boom’.

In Perth for the EAOGA 2014 Conference, Bill Hare, AOG Event Director at Diversified Communications, said there was tremendous interest in the staging of an expanded African/Australian focused oil and gas event in Perth.

“We have seen by the strong support from government and industry for EAOGA that Africa is considered one of the most exciting oil and gas regions in the world today to explore and invest in and Australian companies see significant business opportunities there,” he said.

“Our African conference will provide invaluable impetus and support to that Africa/Australia oil and gas business growth by bringing key players to Perth to provide up-to-date information on the latest trends and to identify the hot spots of interest.”

