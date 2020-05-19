British Airways partners with Spafax and BrewDog to celebrate centenary

British Airways (BA)has partnered with the entertainment and media agency, Spafax, to launch ‘centenary edition’ products.

Through Spafax, the company has partnered with Scottish brewery, BrewDog, to deliver a unique customer experience to celebrate BA’s 100 years in business.

BrewDog has specially created a beer for customers travelling on BA flights, named Speedbird 100.

The beer, which was named after the carrier’s call sign, was designed to be consumed in the air and adapt to the reduction in taste and smell sensitivity at high altitudes.

“British Airways offer a brand visibility of the highest calibre and it’s an honour and delight for us to partner with them for their Centenary to offer their passengers something truly unique and memorable,” stated Gordon Buchanan, International Markets Manager at BrewDog.

SEE ALSO:

“The vision was to offer BA’s passengers a host of touch points at which to enjoy the BrewDog brand and Spafax’s expertise in engaging and entertaining airline passengers throughout the journey was integral to achieving this.”

“Our brand alliance between British Airways and a trailblazing, irreverent British brand such as BrewDog delivers a customer experience that is all about service enhancement, playfulness and discovery rather than traditional marketing,” remarked Charles Vine, Head of Brand Alliances at Spafax.

“For BrewDog, it has also created the ultimate sampling environment – taste the ale, watch how it’s made!”