Cloudera: Modernizing The Data Lifecycle

Modernizing the data lifecycle can be a testing process, requiring an enterprise data platform that is native to the cloud, and capable of working within any environment. Creating an enterprise data platform can give organisations and their leaders headaches - which is where Cloudera , and its Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) comes in to make things easier.

With the CDP solution, the need for a data platform is met, and data-driven decisions are immediately enabled, helping to make decision making easier, quicker, and a lot safer, by connecting and securing the entirety of the data lifecycle.

With CDP DataFlow, businesses can collect flows, streams and analytics to provide additional value to the lifecycle. With easily ingestible data for routes, management, and deliveries, businesses can use any cloud to create a real-time platform that streams data and delivers key insights, with actionable intelligence that can be used immediately.

Cloudera’s data engineering solutions help to enrich, transform, and cleanse data. This makes it easier to create, execute, and manage end-to-end data pipelines for organisations. The solution also provides an opportunity to complete a wide range of data processing workloads in high-performance scenarios.

Businesses can deliver important, valuable insights by using the CDP data warehouse solutions. With unprecedented amounts of verified data created and sent to users every day, moving it with speed, scale and ease, without compromising budgets or security, is crucial. By seamlessly integrating workloads to the cloud, CDP helps businesses stay modern and relevant, whilst ensuring insights are accessible and effective.

The company’s operational database is another key component of the platform’s offering. By providing businesses with the opportunity to unify structured and unstructured data within end-to-end open-source platform, decision making can be powered by real-time analytics and continuously changing analytics.

Users can embrace the database to serve real-time data on a much larger scale, with high concurrency and low-level latency. By making it easy to build, score and deploy machine learning technology into models, delivering insights to partners is no hassle for workers.

Machine Learning (ML) technology is a game-changer in almost every industry. With the CDP, ML accelerates the research and production of enterprise data science, creating significant amounts of new value. The ML experience delivered by Cloudera is a powerful, self-serving one, capable of empowering data science teams to create new abilities and easily deploy them into work processes.