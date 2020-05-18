Communication network IPREX opens in Middle East

Global communication network IPREX has opened in the Middle East following the election of Iris Public Relations (Iris PR) from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as a partner. IPREX is a $250 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide working across the spectrum of industry sectors and practice disciplines.

IPREX EMEA President Mayte González-Gil said: “Partners have worked successfully with Iris PR over the last couple of years when they were an IPREX affiliate agency so we are delighted to welcome them as a full partner, bringing the number of IPREX offices in our region to 30, across 18 countries. “

From its headquarters in Dubai, Iris PR works with a team of bilingual consultants who share an in-depth knowledge of the communication environment across the Middle East and North Africa region. The company covers the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Levant and North Africa region.

The Iris PR client portfolio of regional and multi-national companies and Government organizations includes Union Bancaire Privee, Pure Gold Jewellers, Meltwater, Hormann, Epson, IMD Business School, Execujet, ICT Health,International Gemological Institute, REC and Sharjah E-Government.

