[How-to] Make the Most of Marketing on Twitter

Getting a relevant Twitter strategy that is personal and focuses on the needs of the followers is the objective pursued by all businesses and community managers. However, the frenetic activity of the 140 characters social network makes it very difficult to stand out, and posts usually go unnoticed.

For maximum splendor to a business presence on Twitter, the platform itself has issued some recommendations and examples on how brands can adapt to the moment, which will help them to act effectively in the world of real-time marketing.

Today, more than half of Twitter users follow six or more brands. This offers businesses a unique opportunity to engage people on Twitter in real-time conversations:

Having the right message at the right time

Twitter is the king of the conversation, where interactions and online conversations occur constantly. If you are resourceful when it comes to acting, and offer a relevant message at the right time, a brand can highlight and capture the attention of the audience.

Define the objectives and actions of the brand

What is the target audience? What sort of intervention aims to achieve the best results in real time? To identify the brand’s audience, and the precise moment to act, a brand must be willing to permanently track every movement in the account, and act accordingly. Having the ability to act in a timely manner is the key to participate in the conversation effectively, and encourage engagement.

Without monitoring is impossible to identify opportunities to act

Twitter is a true reflection of the real-time activity. A means that should be constantly analyzed, and learn to make the most of it. Using monitoring tools will allow the brand to ensure they know the trending content, the key influencers, current discussions and the latest industry news.

Acting in perspective

There is nothing worse than getting into a conversation into which brands were not invited, without knowing in depth what it is in discussion, what has motivated the conversation in the first place, and what developments have taken place to the present moment.

Without this prior baggage, brands are exposed to fail miserably in they try to step into conversation where they are not called, something that could lead to a crisis of reputation. In order to avoid this state of affairs, brand should refrain themselves from acting indistinctively and focus on a more personal message with the target audience.

The organisation is the foundation for results

It is necessary to structure the activity in this medium. If there is a team to act on this network, it is paramount to establish a workflow, define roles and responsibilities, all of this, with the aim to work effectively, and optimise resources with a common goal. The brand should set a budget and the resources available to take action, as this would help to know the means at their disposal, when implementing the strategy. It will give the brand some confidence, and ability to react in time.

Content, content and content

If the brand has nothing to contribute, they cannot impact the audience. Therefore, within the strategy, they need to defend both arguments as relevant pieces of content, which will capture the attention of the audience and arouse their interest in learning more.

Always be Testing

In order to maximize and improve the performance and productivity of the brand testing is the best tool to maximize results in this environment, experiment and keep trying is unquestionably the key. There is no formula for success, it's all about listening, analyzing and testing.

Living in the moment

Twitter is a living medium, evolving all the time. Constantly events unfold and new opportunities arise to participate actively. Therefore, brands must be prepared to act, and seize the moment.

Jose Capelo is founder of Marketingquery