How you can get involved with Small Business Saturday on 5 December

Small Business Saturday exists to promote small businesses all around the UK. Last year more than 16.5 million people shopped at a small business on 4 December and the hashtag #SmallBusinessSaturday was trending on Twitter all day.

With the next Small Business Saturday coming up on 5 December, it’s a great chance for small businesses to spread the word about what they’re doing and to bring some money into the local economy. There are plenty of ways you can get involved no matter what type of business you run.

Events

You can draw customers into your business by putting on special offers, teaming up with other local businesses and organising events designed to promote the best of what the small businesses in your area have to offer.

Even if you don’t sell a product, you can still get involved. Perhaps you could be the driving force behind a winter market event or could bring businesses together to offer discounts for shoppers on the day.

Social media

By using the hashtag on the day and in the run up to it, you’ll be exposing what you do to people who are interested in working with small businesses.

You should also use your social accounts to draw people into your business with special offers. While there will be a lot of people getting involved with their own offers on the day, your existing customers and followers might jump on the chance to work with you at a discounted rate.

You should also take the time to promote what other small businesses are doing too as not only could these turn into valuable contacts in the future but it’s all within the spirit of the day.

Business to Business

If you work in a business to business environment, you can still get involved in Small Business Saturday as it’s not just about getting consumers to come into a shop and spend some money. In the run up to the day you can set up networking events with other small business owners, offer a discount to them and perhaps even update your blog with advice for small businesses.

Take a look at the Small Business Saturday website for more ways in which you can get involved on 5 December.