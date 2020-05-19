Article
[Infographic] Norway, Denmark and Russia Among World's Best for Customer Service

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
With consumers ever looking beyond the standalone quality of a product and demanding an equally satisfactory experience when they make purchases, customer service is vital to a company's ability to retain loyal followers and attract new audiences. 

From handling complaints to providing accurate and honest information, customer experience is set to overtake price and product as the key brand diffrentiator by 2020. 

Finances Online has developed an infographic looking into the world's best destinations for customer services, with the USA ranked outside the top 10 at number 15. 

Batting well for Europe are Norway, Denmark and Russia, all appering inside the top 10 alongside the likes of New Zealand, Brazil and Mexico with the Middle East represented by the UAE and Israel

Take a look at the infographic below to find out more about the ratings and what indicators go into the final list. 

Discover more at: http://crm.financesonline.com/countries-with-best-customer-service-how-crms-improve-client-satisfaction/ 

