Salesforce outlines commitment to France with pledge to invest $2.2bn

Salesforce is to invest $2.2bn in France over the next five years as it strengthens its market share in the European country.

The US-based CRM provider was recently ranked as number one in France by Gartner and now, prior to meeting with President Macron on his stateside visit, has reaffirmed its commitment by outlining its future growth strategy.

It has 'plans to significantly increase its headcount, real estate footprint and data centre capacity in the country to support its growing customer base'.

"France is home to some of the world's most respected and innovative brands, and a growing number are turning to Salesforce to power their digital transformations," said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO, Salesforce.

"We see tremendous opportunity in France and with this investment, Salesforce will continue to drive outstanding growth, innovation and customer success in the country."

A number of leading French companies, including AccorHotels, AXA, Michelin and PSA, are already powering their digital transformations with Salesforce. In March, Salesforce was named the best place to work in the country.

Last month, Business Chief reported that Salesforce had signed a definitive agreement to acquire fellow software development company MuleSoft in a deal valued at $5.9bn.