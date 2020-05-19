Sidel 'Value Creation Day' Presents Global Trends to Nigerian Beverage Industry

In line with its commitment to familiarise local producers with the latest technological innovations in the packaging industry, Sidel has announced that it will host a one-day event for its existing and potential customers in Nigeria to discuss local trends, developments and growth opportunities.

The global provider of liquid packaging solutions revealed that the event will take place on September 9 in Lagos in response to the country’s emergence as one of the fastest growing markets in the beverage industry.

With its quickly industrialising urban centres and booming population growth, the amount of disposable income held by consumers has been steadily increasing, allowing the beverage industry to flourish.

Both multinationals and local providers have been looking to capitalise on the favourable economic conditions of the market whose size was estimated at almost 24 billion litres in 2013, with an anticipated CAGR rate of 11.7 percent over the 2013-2018 period.

"Nigeria has quickly become one of Africa's most important economies with a huge population that needs to re-hydrate many times each day,” said Clive Smith, Zone Vice-President of the Greater Middle East and Africa region at Sidel. “It has been a very competitive market place with strong consumer demand on added-value beverage products. Innovation in packaging is, therefore, key to gaining that competitive edge.

"For bottlers, this environment is challenging in many respects and they require a global but local partner to help them keep their lines running. Our "Value Creation Day" is designed to enable our many and varied customers in Nigeria to understand better, how we may help in this endeavour.

“Not only do we present latest PET innovations, but we will also focus very heavily on what service we can offer, not only from our global organisation but also from our substantial local base here in Nigeria, creating value all the way."

The Value Creation Day will serve as an opportunity for Sidel to inform approximately 100 of its biggest customers in Nigeria about the new technologies and services that the company is offering.

C-level speakers will give presentations on themes ranging from industry trends to latest innovations in packaging solutions such as the new StarLite base mould, hot filling and aseptic for sensitive products as well as after-sales services.

Sidel will have different speakers to open discussion on the market trends and the new solutions to help producers adapt to the shifting market.