South African distributor delivers champion solution

LOOPHOLD Security Distribution, a distributor of Barracuda Networks in Southern Africa, has announced that Barracuda Networks, a provider of security and data protection solutions, was positioned as a Champion in Info-Tech Research Group's Next Generation Firewalls Vendor Landscape Report.

The Barracuda NG Firewall was praised in the report as a highly comprehensive solution offering flexible deployment options and solid support.

Info-Tech Research Group Vendor Landscape reports recognise outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace.

Vendors positioned as Champions by Info-Tech receive high scores for most evaluation criteria and offer excellent value.

Champions also have a strong market presence and are usually the trendsetters in the industry. The Barracuda NG Firewall was recognised for its centralised management and offering flexibility of hardware, software and virtual appliance deployment methods.

As stated in the report, "each Barracuda model is managed by the same console, making them not only scalable, but easily integrated."

The Barracuda NG Firewall also garnered high marks in the overall Info-Tech NGFW Value Index and for its advanced features, such as identity-based control and WAN routing and optimisation.

Martin Tassev, MD of LOOPHOLD Distribution, said: “Barracuda Networks’ leadership is further illustrated with its latest accolade from Info-Tech Research Group.

“The vendor is not only successfully identifying specific security issues in the market but also assisting to resolve challenges around deployment and management of disparate environments.

“This delivers immense value to our resellers as they are able to identify their clients’ pain points and assist to resolve them with Barracuda Networks’ solutions.”

Barracuda Networks, which has its headquarters in California, USA, combines premises-based gateways and software, virtual appliances, cloud service and sophisticated remote support to deliver comprehensive content and network security, data protection and application delivery solutions.

Coca-Cola, FedEx, Harvard University, IBM, L’Oreal and Europcar are among the more than 150,000 organisations protecting their IT infrastructure with Barracuda Network’s solutions.