Accenture boosts C-suite solutions amid business disruption

Never has there been a time so ripe for business transformation.

In the post-pandemic era, amid rising inflation, disrupted supply chains, and geopolitical uncertainty – customer and employee priorities are shifting, the future of work is transitioning, digitalisation is accelerating, and ESG is pushing its way to the top of the business agenda.

Why the C-suite is no longer fit for purpose

Delivering growth in such uncertain, disruptive, and rapidly changing times requires companies to take a hard look at the structure and operations of the C-suite and Board. To ask themselves – does the makeup of the C-suite fit today’s shifting business imperatives? Do leadership strategies align with business goals?

The truth is that the traditional C-suite no longer suits post-pandemic demands. More and more companies are looking to transform the leadership team, with CEO priorities including streamlining decision-making, creating new roles for changing market demands, and developing more horizontal responsibilities, according to research from consulting firm EY.

Companies are expanding or reshaping existing roles to address key challenges, as well as growing the C-suite with new specialist executives to tackle emerging realities – think Chief Sustainability Officer, Chief Diversity Officer and Chief People Officer, roles that are all rising in numbers.

Accenture’s global CEO-led Workforce Transformation Lead, John-Paul Pape , says that for leaders to confront today’s market challenges, they must develop themselves and their people to be able to execute courageous strategies.

Accenture acquires YSC Consulting – to enhance C-suite transformation

Which is why Accenture is strengthening its leadership consulting capabilities with the acquisition of YSC Consulting – an advisory and leadership firm that re-energises organisations with new leadership and talent strategies, all fuelled by data and insights.

With a proven track record over 30 years in helping organisations to define their leadership strategies and assess and develop their C-suite and senior executive teams, UK-headquartered YSC Consulting has “supported and inspired CEOs and their teams around the world to shape the future through intentional design of thoughtful approaches to leadership”, says YSC Consulting’s CEO Eric Pliner .

With the latest acquisition, Accenture is even better placed to advise the CEO, C-suite, and Board with bespoke solutions to boost performance and build leadership teams for the future – with greater expertise in C-suite assessment, team dynamics and effectiveness, DEI strategy, CEO succession planning, board effectiveness and technology-enabled talent analytics.

In particular, the acquisition expands Accenture’s deep industry expertise for private equity clients thanks to YSC Consulting’s servicing of 45% of the FTSE 100 and more than 40% of the largest private equity firms globally with services tailored to private equity funds and their portfolio companies.