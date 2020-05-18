Al-Futtaim and Chalhoub Group sign joint venture agreement

Al-Futtaim has signed a joint venture agreement with the Chalhoub Group, bringing Singapore’s leading fashion department store Robinsons to the GCC and the Middle East region.

The first Robinsons department store to be launched in the region will open in spring 2017 at Al- Futtaim’s Dubai Festival City Mall, which is currently undergoing a major expansion programme. Spanning a total of 18,000sqm across three levels, the store will be the first of many to follow in the GCC.

Paul Delaoutre, President – Retail, Al-Futtaim said: “Al-Futtaim has already been operating four Robinsons department stores in Singapore and Malaysia and through our partnership with the Chalhoub Group we will bring this unique format department store to the Middle East expanding the brand’s footprint and strengthening its international appeal.

“Robinsons department stores in the GCC will be offering contemporary fashion covering the full spectrum, from accessible to luxury in a relaxing environment where fashion is alive. We will focus on novelty and style, a large part of the offer will be completely new to the Middle East."

In 2008, Al-Futtaim acquired the Robinsons Group, regarded as Singapore’s legacy retailer. Patrick Chalhoub, Chief Executive, Chalhoub Group said: “We are excited about this partnership as we will be combining Al Futtaim’s vast experience of operating over 200 companies with our intimate knowledge of the Middle-East luxury market and consumers, in order to deliver the most relevant offer of the Department Store adapted to the Middle East customer who is now knowledgeable and assertive.”

Follow @BusinessRevME