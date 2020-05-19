BeyondBranches extends services

Follow @ ShereeHanna

BeyondBranches has extended the QuickTeller ecosystem further by enabling any customer to deposit cash into any bank account held at any bank in Nigeria at an agent.

QuickTeller is a value added service platform developed by Interswitch, the largest integrated payment processing service provider in Nigeria.

Established in May last year, BeyondBranches Nigeria was set up to support the cashless, agency banking and mobile payment initiatives running in the country.

Using this approach, BeyondBranches has been able to bring the bank within easy reach of those who need to deposit cash quickly and securely.

Simon Aderinlola, chief operating officer of BeyondBranches in Nigeria, said: “We are excited to make life easier for bank’s customers.

“The cost of transportation, the time wasted due to the traffic in Nigeria’s towns and cities and the queues within bank branches have made life difficult for the people of the country. Instead, customers of any bank can now go to a Quickteller agent and deposit funds into any bank account in Nigeria.”

Titilola Shogaolu Chief Payment and Value Added Services Officer of Interswitch Nigeria said: “Interswitch explores different opportunities to provide solutions that support the Cashless society drive of the CBN while also delivering a financially included Nigerian population.

“As such, BeyondBranches has integrated its platform and growing agent network into our platform to build a secure and highly scalable agency banking infrastructure in Nigeria, enabling Banks and other key players in the industry bring financial services closer to their customers in a secure manner. We are excited about the potential services that can be enabled with this infrastructure."

Gregory Ubigen, chief executive officer of BeyondBranches International, said: “The cash-deposit at an agent is an exciting new service that helps drive transactions to agents. By continually adding new services quickly, we can help drive branchless banking and digital inclusion in Nigeria. We hope to continue to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policies on financial inclusion.”