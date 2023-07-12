CEO Sundip Patel on purpose, people and MENA expansion plans

In your own words, how would you describe AVANA Companies?

At the heart of AVANA Companies, we’ve always tried to help people thrive. Today we say, “Capital for a Better Tomorrow,” which means our company exists to help others flourish. We see it as a two-way street, for businesses we can help them grow to be successful by providing capital. For investors, we provide them the opportunity to invest in the projects they would not otherwise be able to.

You are passionate about enabling entrepreneurs. What is your motivation?

People define their legacy by their children and the work they have done. My legacy will be my daughter and the impact I have in my community, communities served by our worldwide team, and those impacted by our clients. This is what motivates me daily.

I know there are world-changing entrepreneurs out there that lack the capital, technology, and support to bring their ideas to life. I believe that AVANA can change that and challenge the status quo. Nothing can replace our tenacity and persistence in the unshakable belief that we will succeed. We are never happy with the outcome, and we have made a habit of being dissatisfied with the status quo.

What initiatives have you launched to make the industry more equitable?

To be more equitable and have a social and environmental impact, you must be able to prove it. It is not enough to say, ‘we have impact.’ You must make an upfront commitment to properly measure your impact.

It is extremely difficult, albeit, impossible to measure past impact, you must measure the impact as it is happening in real time. The first step is deciding on what to measure, defining what impact is. This is something our industry struggles with. Social impact measurement is complicated, there are a lot of components, so we must be deliberate and build that into our DNA.

This is something AVANA is taking seriously as we move to be at the forefront of my making our industry more equitable. We’re being intentional about measuring impact and hiring a third-party company to independently measure the clean energy we’ve generated and jobs our customers have created.

Through this process we are creating a baseline that will measure our social impact so that we can continue growing. We can use this baseline to be more intentional about choosing industry segments allowing us to make decisions that will truly have the most impact in the long run.

EqualSeat™ is a fintech platform that levels the playing field for retail investors by giving them access to fractional investment opportunities in private credit. The rationale has always been rooted in the hope to pass on the knowledge of investing to the next generation. I wanted a platform that I could use to teach my daughter how to invest, so that over time she won’t have to rely on anyone to be successful in her investing journey.

Investing historically isn’t inclusive of women or minorities. EqualSeat’s aim is to be inclusive of underserved groups and give them a seat at the table. Long term, I want AVANA and Ezdaher to be at the forefront of training and empowering people to invest in jobs-creating and energy-saving projects that have a social impact on their communities.

Why is building an inclusive and diverse workforce so important? And how have you achieved this?

In my mind there is nothing more important to AVANA than getting our culture right. Culture is something that is experienced, constantly evolving and you must be deliberate about what it is you’re working to shape. Culture is shaped by values and values are enduring and long-lasting. At the heart of our culture is the purpose that in whatever we do we will make sure we provide Capital for a Better Tomorrow.

AVANA aims to be inclusive in our products and services and we want to support a diverse pool of customers, so our culture must reflect that. For example, if we want to serve women entrepreneurs, we must have staff that can empathise with their experience, their challenges in order to provide this clientele with the best experience possible.

I come from a very diverse background, my perspective is informed by many different cultural experiences and the influencers in my life come from different backgrounds. I am lucky enough to have collected wisdom throughout my journey and I find ways to share this with my team.

Keeping a pulse on our company culture is an important part of this. I schedule water cooler chats randomly with staff throughout the day. This gives me a chance to understand their perspective and for me to share mine.

AVANA also uses software that asks each employee at the end of week to rate how they are feeling about their week. This gives me a sense of the mood overall and it helps me and my leadership team understand how we can celebrate wins and address challenges even when we’re scattered across the globe.

Tell us about your expansion plans for the Middle East region

It is very important to us we have a presence in the Middle East. I am a big fan of Warren Buffet and in his book a moment that stands out to me is when he writes “I was born in 1930, I had two sisters that have every bit the intelligence that I had, have every bit the drive, but they didn’t have the same opportunities.”

There is an opportunity to serve our current clients and add new ones in the Middle East, especially because women are now afforded more economic opportunities. With AVANA’s technology, we are there to support their growth. Opportunity is what separates us everywhere, access to this technology creates a lasting impact in this market.

Expanding in this region has not been the easiest road, which is true for most American companies. AVANA is only one of a handful of licenses ever granted to a fully American owned company. We went through the regulatory hurdles of the process to show our commitment to the people in the community, women entrepreneurs, institutional investors, and the rising driving force of the economy, small businesses. We are committed to growing that impact with the support of SAMA which has been instrumental in the process.

We are getting closer to the milestone of being fully operational in Saudi Arabia. AVANA Companies is launching Ezdaher Financing Company, a recent SAMA regulated company that follows Saudi Vision 2030, a unique transformative economic and social reform blueprint for the region.

While banks will not typically take the time to understand how a small business works, learning the whole story of the entrepreneur, for AVANA and affiliate Ezdaher Financing Company, we take the time to listen to our customers because we believe that if we are a part of the process, we can directly empower them.

Our team is blazing a trail for borrowers who can use our lending products and investors who can use our platform to deploy capital with impact to help grow the small business community and economy in the Kingdom, and eventually other regions in Africa, Asia and throughout Middle East.

The combination of an online lending and fractional investment platform with our multi-decade experience in private credit can enable other lenders to launch various products quickly in the Kingdom and beyond. In the next five years, I would like to grow our portfolio of loans and ultimately replicate our efforts in other markets too. The hope is to inspire others to get into this segment and to diversify our offerings.

We’re witnessing a shift among today’s class of investors; many want to do good and seek impact investing opportunities. As we grow in Saudi Arabia and other emerging markets, those investors will have the ability to join our efforts to deliver capital for better tomorrow.

