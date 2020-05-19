Article
Leadership & Strategy

Cisco's Cathy Smith is appointed SAP Africa's new Managing Director

By Ravi Patel
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

SAP has appointed Cisco's Cathy Smith to the role of Managing Director for its Africa division.

The multinational software company has poached Smith to replace Claas Kuehnemann, who has held the role of acting managing director for SAP Africa over the past eight months.

"Africa is on the cusp of exponential growth and development enabled by digital technologies," said Steve Tzikakis, regional president for EMEA South at SAP. "As one of the foremost experts in driving digital transformation on the continent, Cathy is imminently suited to leading our Africa operations.

See also:


"We have great confidence in her ability to realize our innovation vision across our customer base."

At Cisco, Smith was managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa, leading the development and execution of the company’s go-to-market sales and digital transformation strategies for the region. Prior to that, she spent 23 years at IBM in a variety of leadership roles.

As a fellow of the African Leadership Initiative, Cathy is also committed to developing the next generation of value-based African leaders, capable of guiding and leading their countries as they balance the demands of globalization with local visions of a sustainable society.

SAPSAP AfricaSAP Africa leadershipSAP Africa Cathy Smith
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability