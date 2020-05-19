EDF expands in Africa with Togo investment

The French energy company, EDF, has announced its partnership with the UK-based utility firm, BBOXX.

The firms have launched operations in Togo, working on an off-grid electricity project. The companies target a 35% market share in the nation by 2024.

Under the agreement, EDF owns a 50% stake in the BBOXX Togo project, which aims to supply reliable, affordable, and CO2-free solar power to the country’s government’s electrification programme, dubbed CIZO.

BBOXX has been operational in Togo since 2017, having provided 26,000 people in the nation with electricity already.

“Our latest deal with EDF symbolises the first stepping stone in a strong strategic partnership,” stated Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and Co-Founder of BBOXX.

“It will see us work together to bring smart and sustainable energy solutions and other vital utilities and value-added services to the underserved.”

“Working with global partners like EDF shows our commitment to scaling up, mobilising greater investment, generating meaningful impact and powering the economic development of some of the world’s least developed communities.”

EDF has been targeting battery performance as part of its Electricity Storage Plan – a strategy that aims to develop 10GW of storage capacity by 2035.

“By teaming up with BBOXX in Togo, the EDF Group has embarked on a new stage of development of its off-grid activities in Africa, which has been constantly speeded up since our Ivory Coast subsidiary, Zeci, was set up less than two years ago,” added Valerie Levkov, Senior Vice President of Africa and the Middle East at EDF.

“We are proud to work with a partner like BBOXX, which shares our commitment to low carbon energies. The partnership that has just been set up fits in with the EDF strategy CAP 2030, whose main purpose is to triple our activities outside Europe”.