Article
Leadership & Strategy

Eskom: Cut down usage by 10 percent to keep lights on

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

South Africa’s power utility Eskom has urged people to reduce their power usage in order to keep the country’s electricity supply running.

In a statement, Eskom said: "We urge all South Africans to partner with us to keep the lights on.

"If all our customers can save 10 percent off their electricity usage, this will make it significantly easier to manage the power system during this challenging time."

 

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Africa's biggest brands: MTN's recipe for success

The most prestigious cards on the planet

iOS vs Android vs BlackBerry OS

Read the latest edition of African Business Review here

 

The Eskom power utility had previously warned that 2012 would be “particularly challenging” and is issuing news on the state of supply.

Eskom previously warned that the power system this year would be "particularly challenging" and said it would issue news bulletins on the state of supply.

So far this week, the 1500 MW supply from Mozambique in Cahora Bassa has been lost for a two-hour period.

 

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.

African Business ReviewEskompower outagesMozambique power supply
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability