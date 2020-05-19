Eskom: Cut down usage by 10 percent to keep lights on

South Africa’s power utility Eskom has urged people to reduce their power usage in order to keep the country’s electricity supply running.

In a statement, Eskom said: "We urge all South Africans to partner with us to keep the lights on.

"If all our customers can save 10 percent off their electricity usage, this will make it significantly easier to manage the power system during this challenging time."

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Africa's biggest brands: MTN's recipe for success

The most prestigious cards on the planet

iOS vs Android vs BlackBerry OS

Read the latest edition of African Business Review here

The Eskom power utility had previously warned that 2012 would be “particularly challenging” and is issuing news on the state of supply.

Eskom previously warned that the power system this year would be "particularly challenging" and said it would issue news bulletins on the state of supply.

So far this week, the 1500 MW supply from Mozambique in Cahora Bassa has been lost for a two-hour period.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.