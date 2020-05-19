Executives in Africa: how to choose the right candidate

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Sarah Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Executives in Africa recently returned from a meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania where she delivered an exciting new recruitment product to a financial services client making a critical group level hire who wanted total objectivity delivered by an independent and suitably qualified Executive Search firm.

Executives in Africa has a long track record of assessing and delivering senior level candidates to their relevant discipline, as well as understanding the challenges faced by such a candidate working in a pan-African organisation.

It was for this reason that the company was selected to design a full Internal Assessment Process to contribute to the successful selection of the right candidate, with the right leadership, strategic, behavioural, and technical competencies for the role.

EiA designed a thorough ‘Three Stage Assessment’ to ensure that all aspects required for the specific role were investigated, and each candidate was then considered further using the bespoke job profiling tool which is now available to all of its clients.

A job profiling tool was used with key stakeholders relevant to the position, and this enabled EiA to understand the critical behaviours required for this position at this particular point in time. Using the information gained from this tool and additionally considering both internal and external factors, EiA then originated competency based questions which were highly specific and relevant to this role.

Candidate assessments included an objective ‘fit/gap’ analysis. This technique measured multiple aspects of each candidate’s personality and behaviour against the job requirements. These elements were then explored by the consulting team during the final Assessment Interviews.

By understanding the personality traits of each candidate, their key needs and the individual’s current level of work-related motivation, both the EiA team and the client were able to understand each person in more detail and what type of environment is likely to set them up for mutual success.

Having made recommendations on the final two candidates, EiA designed four separate Panel Interview questions, with a clear marking system to assess different elements of the role while allowing each interviewer to feel they had had the opportunity get an overview of each candidate and ask any bespoke questions within the same marking framework.

These Panel Interviews were overseen and managed by Fitzgerald in Tanzania leading to the final recommendation and appointment.

Fundamentally, each ‘internal’ candidate taken through this process felt they had been assessed thoroughly and objectively, and accepted that the best candidate for the role would be appointed. This process offers the client the opportunity to assess areas where talent retention is key.

