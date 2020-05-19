Imperial Logistics scoops award for being the best

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Reflecting the group’s success in offering customised solutions to drive clients’ competitiveness, Imperial Logistics has been named the top logistics performer at the Annual African Access National Business Awards, which are widely regarded as the “Oscars” of South African business.

Now in its 11th year, the awards recognise and honour leaders in business - at individual, organisational and governmental level. More than 500 of South Africa's top business and government figures attended the event.

For the second consecutive year, Imperial Logistics won the Logistics Category, ahead of other finalists in this category, including Bidvest Panalpina Logistics and DHL.

Imperial Logistics’ chief integration officer Cobus Rossouw, who received the award on behalf of the company said: “We are exceptionally proud of the recognition that we have achieved at the prestigious African Access National Business Awards.

“Imperial Logistics has demonstrated that through a focus on best practice across the supply chain, logistics delivers operational and economic benefits, while simultaneously limiting carbon footprint and waste, and thereby, reducing environmental impact.

“Our diverse and expansive experience and capabilities extend from procurement to brand activation, and include all the logistics services in between.

“The challenge – which is also our purpose and will shape everything we do going forward – is to improve our clients’ competiveness by customising our experience in outsourced value chain management.

“This award reflects our success in striving to be seen not as the biggest, but as the best for each one of our customers’ individual requirements.”