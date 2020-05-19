Article
Leadership & Strategy

Iran seeks to develop agriculture in Africa after sanctions lifted

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to Hadi Farajvand, the Iranian Ambassador to Kenya, the Middle Eastern nation is looking to lease land in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to be used for food production which will be sold both locally and internationally.

So far, more than 10 Iranian companies have expressed an interest in growing and processing rice, corn and wheat, particularly in East Africa. These companies could potentially establish manufacturing plants in the region.

Peter Kiguta, director-general of Customs and Trade at the East African Community (EAC), said: “The lifting of sanctions on Iran will pave the way for EAC member states to forge closer ties with Iran, but we need to export value-added products if we are to tilt the balance of trade in our favour.”

The East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) expects exports to Iran to grow five-fold in one year with the opening of the market, it said.

Iran’s Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati has said “Between 38-40 percent of the Iranian families’ economy is related to food which requires us to build a base for reducing prices of nutritional products and providing for facile access to them.”

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Read the February Issue of African Business Review.

SOURCE: [PressTV

East African Community agricultureIran
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability