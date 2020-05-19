Kenya to launch oil and gas standards monitoring

Kenya is to tighten monitoring on the trade of oil and gas following the launch of a new information and communication technology system.

The project, dubbed The Regulatory Management Information System (RMIS), has been backed by the World Bank and is designed to weed out substandard goods within the industry.

The management consulting services company has been appointed as advisor by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Advantech will be responsible for managing the team that builds the technology by providing information and data.

“Our work is basically to review the regulatory mandate of the ERC and advise on system requirements with a view to improving it,” commented Joseph Waruingi, Managing Director of Advantech.

“We will draw up the specifications. We are to advise on how all systems will work together to assist the ERC to deliver on its mandate.”

Another attribute of the RMIS is its ability to observe information on the delivery system of the oil without being on site.

The system aims to address challenges in the sector as part of a larger project – the Kenya Petroleum Technical Assistance project.

“It will be possible to tell who is the service provider selling illegal cylinders, what fuel has entered the pipeline, when it arrives at the tankers. It is a very specific system.”