Lamudi hits number one slot in Uganda for online property marketing

Lamudi, Uganda’s largest online property portal is taking the number one position in the housing market by meeting the demands of the Ugandan population in major cities.

The real estate portal launched in Uganda in October 2013 and has grown to be the largest real estate listing site in the country.

The global business has over one million monthly visitors across 21 countries around the world and is currently filling the gap in the Ugandan market by servicing the rapidly growing real estate sector in big cities like Kampala, Entebbe and Jinja.



Shakib Nsubuga, Lamudi Uganda Country Manager stated: “In 2013, according to the World Bank there were 36.4 million people in Uganda and figures show that is further increasing.

“A service of this type is needed to further support Uganda’s fast growing real estate market especially in the big cities like Kampala, Entebbe, Jinja and surrounding areas.

“Currently, there is an increased demand for more affordable housing, with only a fraction being currently met.

“This remarkable growth is due to an increase in local and foreign investment, population growth (2.89%), an emerging middle class, and increased diaspora property investment.”



Whether people are looking for properties for rent or for sale, the internet platform www.lamudi.co.ug enables customers to easily find or sell their house, apartment, commercial property or land online.

At the same time, property providers and agents get a trusted online presence through a personalised webpage.

Key characteristics of Lamudi are its diverse property offers, the intuitive website set-up and the high security standards to avoid fraud.

The business platform operates under a high level of transparency through professional photos, updated listings, detailed descriptions, reports and rankings for 100 percent of its properties in each market.

The Lamudi platform provides brokers with a great opportunity to manage their inventory fast, easy and stress-free.



In 2013, figures from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics show that the real estate sector in Uganda have fluctuated and is now seen as one of the major sectors of the country’s economy.

Lamudi’s presence in Uganda goes a long way in supporting the economy with a commission free service - great for individuals and agencies alike and users’ access to reliable property information at users’ fingertips.



The business currently operates in 21 countries worldwide and is constantly expanding and improving its global operations to meet each countries property buyers and seller’s needs.

