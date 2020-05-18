LinkedIn has revealed the most powerful profiles of the UAE

LinkedIn has released a list of the UAE’s 45 most viewed profiles in 2016. The list features people who work for large companies such as Etihad Airways, Etisalat, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The list includes all the top players from the country’s professional landscape, and recognises the members who have invested in their professional identity on LinkedIn to become the most viewed profiles in their field.

“Our LinkedIn Power Profiles list is a celebration of professionals who have understood the importance of investing in their online personal brand and have succeeded in growing their employer’s brand by becoming its ambassadors. These Power Profiles are skilfully growing their professional networks online and sharing insights on areas that they are passionate about. We are excited to launch the first Power Profiles list in the UAE and look forward to seeing more and more members investing in their professional brands,” said Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Growth Markets, Southern Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

The list includes industry leaders such as Dr Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General at Smart Dubai Office; Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Haitham Mattar, CEO Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The full list can be found at: https://members.linkedin.com/power-profiles-2016/uae/home