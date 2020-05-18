LinkedIn says the UAE has the happiest professionals in the MENA region

UAE professionals are the happiest in the MENA region. According to LinkedIn’s recently released data, the UAE has more than doubled in number of professionals identifying “Happiness” as part of their job titles making it one of the top three countries with the fastest growing group of happiness professionals.

In addition, the UAE is currently the number one country in the Middle East and North Africa region with the highest number of “Happiness” professionals. The data was released by LinkedIn as part of their digital mapping of the economy using information from their three million UAE members.

With the UAE government appointing the country’s first Minister of State for Happiness recently, putting a smile on the face of UAE residents is increasingly becoming a top priority for the UAE government as they continue with their initiatives to make it the happiest city on Earth.

The Dubai statistics were revealed this month with plenty of interesting UAE numbers to think about including:

Sheikh Mohammed is the most followed influencer in the UAE

People in the UAE have studied in over 15,000 universities around the world.

The UAE is a thriving hub for startups – with some companies that have started in the UAE has been growing consistently YoY

LinkedIn revealed the Top Ten Job Skills of 2016 in the UAE - and they are almost all tech-related. Those with tech skills are on their LinkedIn profiles are more likely to land jobs in the UAE.



“It’s clear that the UAE is the happiest place in the region to live and work - our numbers can confirm it. Not only is the UAE home to many people with ‘happiness’ in their job title, it is also a thriving hub for start-ups. With fantastic education and employment opportunities, it’s no wonder that so many different nationalities call the UAE their home.” said Nada Enan, Senior Manager for Marketing and Public Relations at LinkedIn Middle East and North Africa.

