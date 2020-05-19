Liquid Telecom: driving innovation in Africa

In partnership with the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, Liquid Telecom is set to open innovation centre to improve education.

With the launch of its new innovation centre in Mthatha, South Africa and East London, England, Liquid Telecom and Eastern Cape Provincial Government share their ambitions to drive innovation and build digital skills among youth across the country - even in the most remote parts!

How will this impact the region?

As a result, the innovation centre will foster positive development within the region by creating local learning and business opportunities that will extend out past Mithatha.

The centre will provide the vital state-of-the-art technology including:

High speed connectivity

Gamification

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud platforms

In addition, African learners will have access to a tailor made learning platform known as 21C Skills, playing an important role in providing communities with digital opportunities they have never had before.

SEE ALSO:

“By supporting Eastern Cape communities with access to high-speed internet, training in technology skills and platforms we are helping them prepare for the jobs of the future. The launch of the Innovation and Digital Skills Centres is key to entrepreneur empowerment which is fully aligned to Liquid Telecom’s vision of Building Africa’s digital future.” commented Reshaad Sha, CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa.

“The Eastern Cape is encouraged by organisations such as Liquid Telecom’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to develop the Youth of our province, for 4IR readiness. This is a crucial milestone for the Digital Inclusivity agenda of the Province. We recognise the Innovation and Digital Centres as an important lever for development and ICT transformation in giving our people access to hi-tech ICT skills, whether they are in the rural hinterland or in the ever-growing urban areas. We strongly believe that with true ICT skills and capacitation, new opportunities for economic participation will arise for our people,” said Mr Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of the Eastern Cape.

