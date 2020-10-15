Lufthansa Industry Solutions: accelerating digitalisation

Lufthansa Industry Solutions is a service provider for IT consulting and system integration. A subsidiary of Lufthansa Cargo AG, the firm empowers its clients through their digital transformation journeys. Its customer base includes organisations from within and outside the Lufthansa Group, as well as over 200 companies in a number of business lines.

Based in Nordestedt, Lufthansa Industry Solutions employs over 2,000 members of staff at a number of branch offices in Germany, Albania, Switzerland and the United States.

The organisation helps companies to digitise and automate their business processes - from medium-sized to DAX-listed firms. As a result, the organisation doesn’t just focus on the IT required but also on the customer’s business as a whole, as well as its internal and external challenges. This is because digital transformation impacts a company’s entire structure and culture and goes beyond company borders to collaborate with partners, customers and suppliers.

Lufthansa Industry Solutions’ customers are from a range of different areas, such as air travel, logistics and transport. They come from the manufacturing and automotive industries and are active in publishing and tourism or in the energy and healthcare sectors. However, all industries face the same, huge challenge of its time and have to structure their IT along the value chain to reduce costs and increase revenues and efficiency over the long-term.

The company was recognised as a relevant player in the digital factory in the three use case clusters “Predictive Analytics & Maintenance”, “Traceability” and “Asset & Plant Performance Monitoring” by teknowlogy. According to teknowlogy , the leading independent European market analysis and consulting firm for the IT industry, Lufthansa Industry Solutions has proven to be able to address all related use cases in these categories.

Lufthansa Industry Solutions has been working with lots of its customers for a considerable number of years. Whether a customer requires a cloud, SaaS or data analytics, as an IT consultancy and systems integrator, Lufthansa Industry Solutions covers the entire spectrum of IT services.