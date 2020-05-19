Article
MainOne and Tizeti partner with Facebook to improve Lagos’ internet connection

By professo
May 19, 2020
The network providers MainOne and Tizeti announced on 11 December their partnership with the global social media company, Facebook, to improve internet connectivity in Nigeria’s largest city.

The joint development project will enable the expansion of internet services in Lagos, through the use of MainOne’s fibre connectivity, Tizeti’s 20 solar towers, and Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi.

On completion of this project, internet services will be more accessible across the city’s mainland, including Ajao Estate, Surulere, Ikeja, Omole, Magodo, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Bariga, Anthony Village, Ogudu, Ojota, Ketu and Alaper.

“Access to fast and reliable unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity has been a problem for most Nigerian residential customers and small businesses for too long,” reported Kendall Ananyi, CEO of Tizeti.

“This partnership aims to demonstrate a sustainable and cost-effective solution to the under-served areas of Lagos State through our solar-powered, always-on Wi-Fi towers, and robust internet bandwidth from MainOne.”

Tizeti will be responsible for operating its solar-powered Wi-Fi Towers located in Lagos, with MainOne providing multiple gigabits per second (Gbps) internet bandwidth to the towers via its fibre-optic and microwave backhaul connections.

“This project leverages our Internet capacity, investment in terrestrial fiber-optic infrastructure and points of presence for service delivery across Lagos State,” stated Ms Funke Opeke, CEO of MainOne.

“We’re committed to improving the quality of access and accelerating the digital transformation of small businesses.”

