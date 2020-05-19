Mastercard and the USAID to digitally transform refugee settlements

Mastercard and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have announced their public-private coalition.

The coalition, specifically working with USAID’s Power Africa initiative, aims to transform refugee settlements into digitally-connect communities.

The project will utilise Mastercard’s existing research into settlements to introduce internet and mobile connectivity, access to clean and efficient energy, and digital financial tools.

The coalition will focus on communities in Kenya and Uganda, with further plans to expand to different countries across the globe.

“We’ve spent the past several years testing and learning with our partners to take what we do well as a technology company and apply it to help solve this humanitarian crisis,” commented Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President of Public Private Partnerships at Mastercard.

SEE ALSO:

“Our payments technology has helped to reduce inefficiencies and expenses, add transparency, empower refugees, and stimulate local markets.”

“Now we’re also acting as a force multiplier by combining our strengths with those of the coalition members to make an even bigger impact.”

Approximately 31% of the world’ refugees live in refugee camps and settlements, spending an average of 10 years in exile in often low and middle economy nations.

The project is also contributed to by the following companies: Accenture, Acumen, BRCK, Danish Refugee Council, Energy Peace Partners, Fenix International, GSMA, The Innovation Village, Lutheran World Federation, Mercy Corps, Microsoft, Moving Energy Initiative, NetHope, Norwegian Refugee Council, Off-Grid Electric, Pawame, PowerGen Renewable Energy, SolarKiosk, Tent Foundation, USAID Global Development Lab, U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, Vecna Cares Charitable Trusts, and World Vision.