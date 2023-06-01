Meet the CEO behind the Middle East’s leading travel company

Heading up the leading travel company for Saudi Arabia might seem like a challenge but given the Kingdom’s status as the world’s second-fastest growing tourism destination, it is also a significant opportunity.

An opportunity Muzzammil Ahussain is embracing, as CEO of PIF-backed Almosafer – the Middle East’s leading travel company.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the travel and tourism industry in the Kingdom, which has only just begun to realise its potential,” Muzzammil tells Business Chief.

“Saudi is now the second-fastest growing tourism destination in the world and has recorded a staggering 93.5 million international and domestic tourists in 2022, an astonishing feat given how nascent the industry is.”

Muzzammil has led Almosafer, which is part of Seera Group, the reimagined Al Tayyer Travel Group, since 2016.

In that time, he has overseen the transformation of the consumer segment into a fully-fledged omnichannel travel agency for the Middle East, as well as the amalgamation of all of Seera Group’s travel businesses under the Almosafer umbrella.

And the business, which caters to every travel vertical, is on a significant trajectory of growth, driven by the incredible appetite for travel and tourism in the Kingdom and internationally.

In 2023 alone, Almosofar is targeting 40% to 50% growth, and with a pending investment from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world – “we will be able to accelerate the growth of our businesses, leapfrogging ahead and scaling up our investments to further develop travel and tourism experiences.”

Driving the success of Almosafer too is the company’s digital-first approach, recently becoming the first travel company in the region to pilot the integration of ChatGPT.

“AI has changed the digital landscape and people do not yet fully know of its full potential or the impact it will have,” he says. “We need to ensure that we are able to capitalise on the opportunities that it presents to us.”

Below, we talk technology, leadership, strategy, and Saudi’s changing business (and tourism) landscape with Muzzammil.





Tell us about Almosafer, and how it works?

As the Middle East’s leading travel company, we cater to every travel vertical. There are four businesses under the Almosafer umbrella – our consumer segment; Almosafer Business for corporate and government travel; Discover Saudi, our destination management company; and Mawasim, our Hajj and Umrah tour operator.

We are on a significant trajectory of growth as we consolidate our position as the most holistic travel company and a national champion of travel tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The landscape in Saudi is changing rapidly. How are you adapting as a business?

Since the introduction of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom has experienced unprecedented social and economic development. In the tourism sector, Saudi opened its doors to international tourists for the first time with the introduction of a new visa programme. We were quick to capitalise on this great opportunity for Almosafer to showcase the many wonderful attractions in the Kingdom to an international audience.

When the global pandemic temporarily hindered these plans, we were able to pivot quickly towards the domestic audience, catering to their needs and wants. We have now seen a dramatic change in how Saudi people view domestic tourism – they now see their own country as a destination to explore. Between January to April 2023, domestic bookings accounted for 56% of the total bookings, an increase of 47% for the same pre-pandemic period in 2019.

Now, the appetite for travel to, in and from the Kingdom is stronger than ever. We will continue to serve this demand, developing products and services that cater to traveller’s needs, continuously developing our platforms to ensure seamless user experiences, and developing the necessary human capital to provide our customers with our expertise.