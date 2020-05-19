Meeting Africa’s food demands

Follow @AfricaBizReview @FDFWorld and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

A recent report by the World Bank stated that sub-Saharan Africa’s demand for food is set to increase by as much as 60 percent by 2030.

Since food supply in Africa is often stretched, it will be a massive challenge for farmers across Africa and beyond to meet this potential surge in demand.

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim explained that one of the most effective approaches that food producers in Africa can use to increase both yield and production is to think about how the climate can affect production; and to use and develop complementary tools.

This will be particularly essential in Africa, since it is predicted that some of the most transformative effects of climate change will occur on the African continent; needless to say that food production could face serious consequences.

The report summed up the situation on the continent: “Climate change is projected to reduce crop yields by 15 to 20 percent in the poorest regions if temperatures rise above two degrees Celsius; this is also where food demand is expected to increase the most.”

It is also becoming clear that, while food producers from the rest of the world will be less affected by changing climate conditions, new measures will need to be brought in to step up exporting capacity.

According to the Nigerian Guardian, Dr. Elias Ayu,Director for the UN University Institute for Natural Resources in Africa stated that many countries will face becoming net importers for the first time.

Obviously a problem like this requires strongly directed and multifaceted approach; things need to be fine-tuned across the board, from agricultural technology to a mature discuss on population management.

