Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt on behalf of the Trump administration

May 19, 2020
The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has arrived in Accra, Ghana to launch her four-nation trip around Africa.

The trip marks Trump’s first major trip aborad without her husband, the President of the US, Donald Trump.

The First Lady will be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt during her trip on behalf of the President’s administration.

The week-long “diplomatic and humanitarian visit”, according to Trump’s office, will predominantly focus on health and education.

Trump will be promoting her #BeBest campaign, as well as showcasing the US Agency for International Development’s work.

“She is interested in Africa because she has never been before and knows that each country will have its own unique history and culture,” remarked Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s Communications Director, the BBC reported.

“My final stop, which is Egypt, will focus on the country's tourism and conservation projects,” Trump stated.

