MEST launches two new incubator spaces in Lagos and Cape Town

MEST – a pan-African entrepreneurial training program, seed fund, and incubator – announced on 21 November the launch of its two new incubator spaces.

The two spaces are located in Lagos, Nigeria, and Cape Town, South Africa as part of the program’s expansion plans across Africa.

The spaces will be the latest additions to the headquarters that are based in Accra, Ghana, and aim to help the continent’s tech community, including startups, investors, and corporate executives.

“With its 9-year track record in Ghana, we are glad to finally see MEST expand their footprint into Nigeria,” said Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr. Tunde Durosinmi-Etti.

“This new incubator in Nigeria's economic centre, Lagos, is a strategic move towards partnering with the state government in changing the future economy of the state through its support for new businesses, empowering millennials and providing more jobs.”

MEST was built on core pillars, including a one-year training program in Ghana for entrepreneurs, potentially followed by seed funding and incubation.

The latest addition to the pillars is co-working, which invites local entrepreneurs to apply to join the MEST incubator space.

“As a South Africa-based VC, we’re thrilled about MEST’s South African expansion,” said Andrea Böhmert, ​Partner & Co-Founder of Knife Capital.

“MEST has a unique offering that combines capacity-building with access to funding and a global network, in an effort to create globally successful entrepreneurs. Their presence will certainly add to the dynamic startup community in Cape Town and further fuel growth on the continent.”