Middle East CEOs prioritise innovation as economic driver

When economic challenges hit, the general view is that innovation tanks.

Faced with a recession, executives often cut costs, curtail expansion, freeze hiring, and promise to return to innovation once the world has stabilised.

But playing it safe can be a mistake, and can cost in the long-term, limiting an organisation’s competitive advantage.

This is something Chief Executives across the Middle East region are recognising, as they push for growth.

Nearly one-third (29%) of Middle East bosses believe that the most critical factor for economic growth is technology innovation, with 29% prioritising it compared to the global average (26%).

That’s according to the new CEO Insights study, Turning Turmoil to Advantage from Arthur D Little (ADL), the leading management consultancy firm with the longest-standing presence in the Middle East region.

“In a downturn, conventional business wisdom is to cut costs and focus on survival,” Francesco Marsella, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little says.

But despite current challenges and many dark macroeconomic previsions for 2023, “most CEOs we spoke to are optimistic for the future working with passion, entrepreneurship, and creativity to manage performance today while building the future.

“They see opportunity in adversity, looking beyond the current crisis to embrace a more positive future for their companies and wider society.”

And certainly, chief executives in the Middle East remain positive, with more than half (61%) expecting a stable or positive worldwide economic outlook over the next three to five years – ahead of Europe and Asia and on a par with Africa.