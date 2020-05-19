Article
MTN reaches 150 million subscribers

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
MTN Group has announced it has topped 150 million subscribers for the first time.

Africa’s largest telecom company said it added 7.4 million subscribers in the first four months of 2011 to reach 149 million customers for the four months to the end of April, subsequently passing 150 million mobile subscribers.

The figures represent a 5 percent growth over 21 countries it operates in.

 

However, the group said that revenue for the four months to the end of April was only marginally higher due to a stronger rand, which averaged 6.86 to the dollar during the period, compared with 7.48 a year earlier.

The South African company also said it was negatively impacted by political unrest in the Ivory Coast, Yemen and Syria.

Most of the company’s revenue comes from voice calls, although non-voice revenue continues to grow.

