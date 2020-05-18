Article
Leadership & Strategy

Orange launches The Entrepreneur Club to support Middle East business owners

By Jess Shanahan
May 18, 2020
The telecommunications giant has launched The Entrepreneur Club, a space devoted to small business owners in the Middle East and Africa.

Entrepreneurs will be able to find important information such as how-to sheets, best practices, legal issues, tips and videos. The information will be available in both English and French.

Additionally, the website will have articles from journalists covering business law, practical advice and more, all written in simple, straightforward language.

Because businesses all have different needs, along with the advice Orange is also providing access to its business-to-business services, mobile money, technical assistance and integrating Orange’s telecommunications solutions into their businesses.

The Entrepreneur Club will also give experienced entrepreneurs from Africa and the Middle East an opportunity to talk about the problems they encountered during their own journeys, and what they did to overcome them.

Orange also supports entrepreneurs with various competitions such as the Orange African Social Venture Prize, ideas sharing platform Imagine with Orange, and the Orange Partner programme.

This move to help businesses in the Middle East and Africa is in line with Orange’s policy of corporate social responsibility.

