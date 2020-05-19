Article
Out with the old ideas and in with the new

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
As the New Year gets underway it signifies a new start for us all and from that perspective is perhaps timely that the subject of women’s advancement in the boardroom is highlighted in the January issue of African Business Review which is online now.

While there has been a huge leap in the amount of opportunity available to women, there is still a bit of muscle required for them to truly take an equal role in the upper echelons of a company’s management structure.

Entrepreneur and business strategist Jane Stevenson gives some frank views on the gender debate and timely advice for career-minded females fighting to make it to the top in our revealing Q&A.

Never before has it been a better time to invest in Africa, but some foreign companies are still nervous about the risks involved. Guest contributors Clive Booth and Matthew Wright of Spada Ltd, go some way to allaying these fears in their special focus article.

Elsewhere, discover the best way to set up a microblogging campaign with top tips from a leading South African expert, Mike Saunders, and find out why outsourcing IT requirements is becoming such a strong trend.

Read all the latest magazine features here and have a very Happy and Prosperous New Year.

 

