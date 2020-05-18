Article
Leadership & Strategy

Qatar car dealer recognised in New Year's Honours

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

A car dealer based in Doha has been awarded a British Empire Medal by the Queen for services to the British community in Qatar.

In an interview with Telegraph Expat, Tony Porter, CEO of Oasis Cars, said: "“I’m not one for the limelight, so I was shocked and happy when I found out about the medal.”

Originally from the West Midlands in the UK, Porter offers advice to newly arrived expats, including safe desert driving courses, as well as running his car dealership.

Follow @BusinessRevME

 

DohaQatarNew Year's Honours
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability