Qatar car dealer recognised in New Year's Honours

A car dealer based in Doha has been awarded a British Empire Medal by the Queen for services to the British community in Qatar.

In an interview with Telegraph Expat, Tony Porter, CEO of Oasis Cars, said: "“I’m not one for the limelight, so I was shocked and happy when I found out about the medal.”

Originally from the West Midlands in the UK, Porter offers advice to newly arrived expats, including safe desert driving courses, as well as running his car dealership.

Follow @BusinessRevME