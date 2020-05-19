SENER signs 500 million Euro contract for world’s largest solar complex

Stay connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Following a contract recently won in Morocco, the technology and engineering group SENER is beginning construction of the Noor II and Noor III thermosolar plants. Together with Noor I, this project will be the largest thermosolar complex in the world, with a total production capacity of more than 510 MW; SENER’s contract is worth over 500 million Euros.

Having been responsible for everything from the turnkey construction to the commissioning of the Noor I plant, SENER recently won the contract to carry out the turnkey construction of the Noor II and Noor III phases along with SEPCO III.

The complex, located near the Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, is made up of four plants. Three of its plants are equipped with thermosolar technology; Noor I has a production capacity of 160 MW and is equipped with the SENERtrough cylindrical parabolic troughs and will become operational later this year.

With regards to the construction which is already underway, Noor II will have installed the second generation of SENER’s troughs, the SENERtrough®-2 system, and will have a production capacity of 200 MW.

Noor III, capable of producing 150 MW of power, will employ central tower technology with salt receivers originally pioneered by SENER at its Gemasolar plant in Seville.

All three power plants incorporate a molten salt storage system which makes it possible to produce electricity if there is insufficient solar radiation.

Miguel Domingo, SENER’s Environment and Solar Power Director said: “SENER is taking part in the engineering and construction of large thermosolar plants in which it applies its own technological solutions that report large cost savings and significant improvements in efficiency.”

