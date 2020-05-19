TLT-Turbo Africa to provide Kamoa Copper SA with sustainable solution

The South Africa-based manufacturer, TLT-Turbo Africa, has partnered with Kamoa Copper SA to provide it with sustainable solutions.

TLT-Turbo specialises in designing, manufacturing, and installing technology for the mining, industrial, and power station industries.

The company will provide Kamoa Copper with a Bifurcated Axial Flow Fan Station, and Auxiliary and Booster Fans.

Kamoa Copper SA is part of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project – a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining Group, and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Kamoa-Kakula Group Project has been independently ranked as the world's largest, undeveloped, high-grade copper discovery.

“This means complicated logistic solutions. TLT-Turbo has the benefit of a broad suite of options to minimise the need for abnormal or complex loads,” stated Madeleine Pretorius, TLT-Turbo.

“We provide an energy efficient solution where power costs are high, and availability can be erratic. Our product is designed for long-term reliability and durability, with simple maintenance requirements and minimal down-time, which is critical for our remote clients.”

“TLT-Turbo is providing highly efficient products to meet Kamoa’s interim ventilation and power requirements, with flexibility for future re-deployment at an alternative ventilation position,” commented Mike van Oerle, TLT-Turbo.

“Our ability to understand our customers’ requirements led to a cost-effective solution, focusing on total cost of ownership. Combining this solution with an experienced projects execution team, means that we can ensure Kamoa receives high-quality products and on-time delivery.”