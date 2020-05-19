Article
Vodacom to launch network coverage in more than 200 rural locations across South Africa

By professo
May 19, 2020
The African subsidiary of the UK-based Vodafone, Vodacom, has confirmed plans to launch 200 new network sites across South Africa.

The Midrand-based telecom will be creating connectivity for rural sites across all nine provinces in the county as part of its rural coverage programme.

Vodacom aims to target locations near schools, hospitals, police stations, and transport hubs to launch better access to connectivity.

In the 2018 financial year, the company extended its rural coverage by offering network access to 101 villages across South Africa.

The firm currently has 82 builds in progress, with the majority in Kwa-Zulu Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“Vodacom’s rural coverage acceleration programme has seen us make significant progress in connecting villages which have never experienced the various economic and societal benefits of cellphone connectivity,” stated Andries Delport, Chief Technology Officer at Vodacom.

“As Africa’s leading mobile network operator, Vodacom remains focused on providing the widest and best rural connectivity in South Africa. We look forward to connecting the new sites in the year ahead.”

Vodacom currently provides 81.5% of the population in South Africa with 4G coverage.

