Vodafone Zambia to launch new VoRTE technology service

The Zambian subsidiary of British telecommunications firm, Vodafone, has announced that it will be launching 4G voice services in the country.

Vodafone Zambia will be launching the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in the nation within the next three months, it claims.

“We have consciously built in support for VoLTE in our 4G network and the tests we have conducted have shown tremendous results,” noted Lars Stork, CEO of Vodafone Zambia.

“VoLTE is the next generation technology for transporting voice traffic as an IP data stream in LTE.”

“Today our LTE network is solely used for data traffic, however, our vision and strategy is to offer best in class data and now also voice over data on our 4G network.”

The news follows the company acquiring a license from the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA).

“Services and applications have been developed and we will continue to innovate to be the leading digital service provider in the country,” Stork added.

“Not only does VoLTE enable a high definition (HD) voice and data experience simultaneously for our customers, but the technology is also more cost efficient giving them more value, prolongs the battery life of their smartphones, and has a much faster call setup time.”

“We are convinced that 4G data and 4G voice is the future of how we communicate.”

“Vodafone is fully committed to transforming Zambia’s communication landscape with a clear vision of becoming the #1 digital service provider in the country.”

“We will continue to invest in our network to allow for greater access to this revolutionary service, and in our people to ensure this vision becomes a reality.”

Vodafone launch operations in Zambia in June 2016 with its 4G TD-LTE data services.