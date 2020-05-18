Marka is expanding its restaurant portfolio in the Middle East by launching the world’s first Harper’s BAZAAR Café in Dubai Design District, in conjunction with Hearst Magazines International.

Nick Peel, Marka’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commented: “Marka is delighted to have partnered with Hearst Magazines International to open the first Harper’s BAZAAR Café to Dubai. Harper’s BAZAAR is a globally renowned fashion media brand that is the epitome of glamour, sophistication and upmarket couture - a perfect fit for Marka and its portfolio of exciting international sports, fashion and hospitality brands.”

Hesham Almekkawi, the Managing Director of Marka Hospitality, added: “We are proud to be opening the world’s first Harper’s BAZAAR Café in Dubai’s Design District. Our culinary team has put together an exceptional menu featuring contemporary European cuisine with a focus on healthy, wholesome choices that we believe will be a hit with the discerning d3 diners. We look forward to the d3 location serving as a launch pad for future growth and expansion of this exciting café concept in the MENA region.”

The café has a dining capacity of 140, with 74 interior seats and 66 across the 166 m2 outdoor terrace.

