YPO to attract global CEOs to Cape Town in March

The Chief Executive Officer leadership organisation, YPO, will be hosting its annual leadership and innovation showcase in Cape Town between 6-7 March.

YPO EDGE will attract CEOs from global businesses, hosting visionaries, talented leaders, subject matter experts and unique voices.

“Cape Town is the ideal host city for YPO EDGE,” commented Paul Berman, YPO member and Host City Chair.

“The city is a renowned gateway to the worlds of business, technology, culture and innovation, and we are delighted for this opportunity to showcase all that the city has to offer to the talented group of global leaders who will be attending this premier event.”

SEE ALSO:

“YPO EDGE presents a very tangible way to showcase our country and the exciting future we have ahead of us to some of the world’s most influential business leaders.”

The theme of the showcase this year focuses on opportunities, support and inspiration for young leaders as they reinvent themselves and their industries.



“For two remarkable days, YPO members will lean forward into the future and get connected to new ideas and fresh perspectives,” stated Scott Mordell, CEO of YPO.

“We are so looking forward to hosting these extraordinary global leaders in the wonderful city of Cape Town.”