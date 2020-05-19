Article
Leadership & Strategy

Zimdaba Investment Forum to be led by Zimbabwe cabinet ministers in London

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Zimdaba London 2018 conference is set to take place between 15-16 March and is the first Zimbabwe investment conference to be held in the UK since last year’s political transition.

Located in the Royal Geographical Society in England’s capital city, the forum aims to encourage investment in Zimbabwe, uniting business leaders and investors across the UK and Europe.

A Zimbabwe delegation will be attending, including Cabinet ministers and domestic trade and regulatory body representatives.

The ministers include the Head of Delegation at the Office of the President and Cabinet, Oasis Hove, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Devlopment, Terence Mukupe, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Enterprise Development, Dr Mike Bimha, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, and the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Simon Khaya Moyo.

SEE ALSO:

“Zimdaba London 2018 is a unique opportunity for investors, business sector leaders, and foreign affairs specialists to hear the new Zimbabwe Government articulate their plans for Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with the global business community,” stated Nicholas Holme, the UK Principal Director at Consolidated African Services.

“The nation is full of potential. Zimdaba London 2018 will help pave the way for the revival of Zimbabwe as an economic powerhouse in the Southern African region.”

The conference has been organised by Zimbabwe and UK-based Consolidated African Services Ltd, and is sponsored by Exotix Capital, Zimbabwe Diaspora Investment Group, fastjet and Atlas Mara among others.

ZimbabweLondondelegationMinisters
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability