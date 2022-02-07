Exclusive: EY Global Vice Chair Sustainability, Steve Varley

Tell us about S30 – who is involved and what your role is? What does S30 hope to achieve?

The S30, which is part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) led by HRH The Prince of Wales, comprises Chief Sustainability Officers from some of the world’s most influential companies and its aim is to accelerate business action on sustainability.

It was launched in collaboration with EY and [communications agency] freuds, and S30 members represent companies with a total market capitalisation of US$6.7tn, revenue of more than US$2.3tn and more than five million employees.

It’s all about helping business leaders in sustainability to work together, learn from each other, raise their profiles and influence within their organisations, and take collective action. Its members are focused on outputs and actions that drive best practice and will collectively benefit not only the S30 but the business community as a whole.

Sustainability is about a lot more than ‘just’ climate change and decarbonisation. How is EY tackling issues like DE&I?

That’s true – there is far more to ESG than sustainability. EY has been on a DE&I journey for decades and we’re still on it. We work hard to cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture, where all our people can feel like they belong and are empowered to be themselves at work. We’ve always believed that setting the right tone and agenda from the top of the organisation is critical and that’s why, in 2020, we formed our Global Social Equity Task Force to develop and prioritise cohesive global actions specifically addressing inequity and discrimination.

The EY Global Executive, the senior-most governing body, has also signed a Global Executive Diversity & Inclusion statement which is a commitment to hold ourselves accountable at the highest level. There’s lots more to say about this but hopefully this gives a flavour of how seriously we take DE&I at EY.

Do you think the general public, and business, have differing views on what sustainability means and what matters most to them, or are they aligned?

I think there’s been the beginning of convergence in priorities and goals on this agenda across all stakeholder groups. COP26 was a great example of multiple groups coming together for collective action on climate change, and I really believe everyone there shared many of the same common beliefs.

There’s still a long way to go, and there will be differences to overcome, but I’m optimistic about the change I’m seeing and the impact of incoming generations on the private sector. When you look at a business like EY, its 312,000 people reflect the communities in which it operates around the world. It’s inevitable that the views of those people will have an impact on the business.

I often hear the phrase ‘sustainability is good for business’ – how is that so, and is that even more true now and in the future?

It’s definitely true today and it’s going to become even more of a focus for business in the future. Sustainability has now gone mainstream, and especially after COP26 – sustainability is everybody’s business. We’re seeing lots of CEOs now putting sustainability at the heart of their business strategy and looking for ways to create value from becoming more sustainable. What’s really exciting is seeing business apply its innate skills at innovation, embracing disruption, and problem-solving to tackle the biggest issues facing the planet, and do so while creating value for all.

When advising organisations on sustainability, what are their biggest concerns, and how can you help them most?

The biggest concern from business leaders is how to become more sustainable, while also protecting business value. The CEO of a Latin American multinational once said to me: “We can’t afford to go green by first going red” – I think this captures the dynamic very well.

The kind of client work we at EY have been doing to help businesses achieve this include building business models to support green consumer products, assisting companies seeking to invest in solar and wind and helping turn oil companies into integrated energy companies, among many other things. We want to build on this work and continue to develop services that help our clients find value in becoming more sustainable.

Regarding COP26, was it just ‘blah blah blah’ and can businesses change the world in ways governments seem reluctant to?

Going into COP26, existing national commitments projected a temperature rise of between 2.7C to 2.9C. With commitments agreed under the Glasgow Climate Pact, the latest analysis suggests we are looking at an increase of 1.8C to 2.4C. While this is an improvement, it isn’t 1.5C – and the commitments agreed to date will require detailed plans, measurement and accountability.

I think businesses have a huge role to play in helping keep 1.5C alive – they must develop plans with real, measurable targets and transparent roadmaps to meet them. They must also build trust in their commitments and report on their plans every year. Stakeholders won’t wait and the planet can’t wait for COP27 for answers – business has an unprecedented opportunity right now to lean in and take action.

Efforts to protect the natural world have yet to achieve the same high profile as those to limit climate change but I think it’s important that business thinks about sustainability in broader terms than just the climate. COP15 is focused on protecting biodiversity and I think it’s important that business engages with this too, despite it generating fewer headlines.

When it comes to measurement and accountability, how do you do that in a way that is fair, universal, and transparent?

Holding companies accountable to the climate commitments they make is critical. However, the frameworks that currently exist for helping companies calculate and report their carbon footprint aren’t subject to the same level of rigour as financial reporting – and this needs to change.

Improved reporting and transparency will lead to increased corporate accountability and investor confidence. It was encouraging to see this issue on the agenda at COP26 and the launch of the International Sustainability Standards Board was welcomed by many.

We all understand it’s going to be a difficult journey, but leading companies are already seeing the benefit of incorporating clear and transparent ESG goals into their corporate strategy.

As a father of two, what are your hopes, and fears, for the years leading up to 2030?

I often get asked about my views as a father, but while having children does give me a slightly different perspective, I focus on the universality of the challenges we face as humanity. It doesn’t matter how old you are, where you are, or what your family situation is – sustainability really is everybody’s business.

Over the coming years, my main hope is that businesses and governments develop sustainability targets with teeth from measures that matter, keeping 1.5C alive and protecting the planet for future generations.

