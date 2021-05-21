HVM Catapult: ‘Manufacturing A Clean Green Recovery’
Founded in 2011, the High Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVM Catapult) defines itself as the ‘go-to place for advanced manufacturing technologies in the UK’. HMV Catapult was established by Innovate UK a government organisation part of UK Research and Innovation.
The HVM Catapult aims to bridge the gap between business and academia, and turn ideas into reality by providing access to research and development facilities, and expertise that would otherwise be out of reach.
HVM Catapult has seven centres in the UK:
- Advanced Forming Research Centre (Glasgow)
- Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Sheffield)
- Centre for Process Innovation (Wilton & Sedgefield)
- Manufacturing Technology Centre (Ansty)
- National Composites Centre (Bristol)
- Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Sheffield)
- WMG (Coventry)
‘Manufacturing A Clean Green Recovery’
In his final report as CEO before retirement, Dick Elsy CBE, CEO at HVM Catapult reflects on his last eight and a half years, and the decade since the HVM Catapult was founded.
“I deferred my retirement last year to focus on the emergency challenge to build intensive care ventilators for the NHS, and also to support our industrial clients as they fought with the consequences of lockdowns and the stagnation of trade. The key mantra for the HVM Catapult during this difficult phase was to ‘keep the torch lit for innovation’,” said Elsy.
With many resorting to furlough and plant closures, industry focus was on the short-term and damage limitation which the HVM Catapult ssaw a risk that many innovation programmes would fall by the wayside, and as aa result the UK would fall behind.
“The HVM Catapult’s Centres rose to this challenge going to extraordinary lengths to keep our work moving and projects running. This outcome is reflected by our performance in the year, with a 5% increase in revenues over the prior year as the HVM Catapult became the largest advanced manufacturing research capability in Europe,” added Elsy.
The thing that Elsy is most proud of over the last 10 years is the impact the HVM Catapult has had. “Much is said in government circles about ‘evelling up’; what we have seen in the HVM Catapult is genuine industrial transformation. Taking stock of all of this reveals a profound transformation of the UK industrial landscape.”
HVM Catapult 2020/21 in Numbers
- Has worked with 5,897 industrial partners (56% were SME)
- 4,687 SME engagements
- 2,234 commercial projects
- 443 collaborative research and development (R&D) projects
- 261 projects with academic institutions
- 1,404 projects with academic institutions around the world
- 106 original research publications
- £486mn industry R&D directly related to HVM Catapult activity
Discussing the big questions around social, economic and natural distress, HVM Catapult explains that it is working alongside business and government to develop and scale-up new green technologies and processes to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 and avert climate disaster.
“We are supporting manufacturers to make the green products of the future with clean energy and sustainable materials that will not leave a scar on landscapes. We are reducing the environmental impact of both industry and households, and showing how businesses up and down the land can use all resources more wisely and how best to handle products at the end of their life,” commented the report.
“The opportunity for the UK is huge. By developing UK-based supply chains, we can bring highly skilled work back into the places that need it. By taking a lead in the development of environmentally friendly products, processes and technologies, we can grow UK markets while offering global solutions. By building on industrial clusters around centres of innovation, we can inject new energy into landscapes blighted by past industrial decline, supporting that energy with action to build the skills needed to harness new technologies effectively.”
To read the full report and find out more, click here!
Four CPG giants to fund sustainable accelerator programme
Breakthrough ideas can come from anywhere and anyone. That’s the premise behind the coming together of The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive in the funding and support of world-leading brewer AB InBev’s 100+ Accelerator program.
These four consumer packaged goods multinationals will leverage both their size and resources to fast-track a shift toward sustainable solutions by mobilising some of the world’s sharpest thinkers to solve some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges.
The aim of this collaboration is to “supercharge adoption of sustainable solutions by funding the accelerating fantastic innovations that will change the world by making all of our businesses more sustainable”, says Tony Milkin, chief procurement, sustainability and circular ventures officer at AB InBev.
“Sustainable business is smart business, and we are working to solve huge problems that no one company can handle alone. With our combined global reach, we can accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future.”
What is the 100+ Accelerator program?
Originally launched in 2018, 100+ Accelerator is a global incubator program that aims to solve key supply chain challenges across water stewardship, circular economy, sustainable agriculture and climate action.
It offers size and scale to passionate entrepreneurs to help bring their solutions to market faster, and the program’s first two cohorts have already piloted 36 innovations in 16 countries, with participating startups raising more than US$200m to help them scale globally.
Among the established innovators are those already creating huge impact on sustainability, with projects including the first solar thermal plant in Africa, recycled electric vehicle batteries that store renewable electricity in China, and upcycling saved grains from the brewing process to produce nutritious foods in the US.
- The implementation of green cleaning solutions to reduce water and energy use in brewing operations in Colombia
- Solutions delivering traceability and insurance for smallholder farmers in Africa and South America
- The collection of more than 1,000 tons of glass waste in Brazil
- Piloting returnable packaging in the United States
- Recycled electric vehicle batteries that store renewable electricity in China
- The ability to upcycle saved grains from the brewing process to produce nutritious foods in the United States
- The first solar thermal system to be installed at an AB InBev plant
How will the new program work?
So, how does it work? Applications are invited from entrepreneurs or small businesses (deadline for cohort 3 is May 31 2021) and the partners will choose 20-25 ideas which are then provided with funding.
Project aligned with goals of the CPG multinationals
The participation by all three consumer packaged goods giants is in line with each of their own sustainability goals, with each passionate about transforming global supply chains towards a greener future, and knowledgeable that “we can achieve our purpose faster and more effectively with equally committed partners”, says Patricia Verduin, CTO of Colgate.
Since launching its World Without Waste sustainable packaging platform, Coca-Cola has actively engaged the startup community for inspiration and innovation and is an inaugural investor in Circulate Capital, a fund launched in 2019 focused on ventures, infrastructure and innovations preventing the flow of plastic into oceans.
The program’s social inequality component is also aligned with Unilever’s values. “This year, we made commitments to ensure that everyone who directly provides us with goods and services receives a living wage by 2030,” says Marc Engel, chief supply chain officer of Unilever. But that’s not all. “We’re increasing our spend with suppliers from underrepresented groups and committed to train 10 million young people.”