3 ways IoT will transform your office

Businesses’ second biggest expenditure is on their real-estate, but they often have no insight into how efficiently they are using their office space. Although still in its infancy, Internet of Things (IoT) will transcend industries and transform the practises, management and design of the workplace.

Office technology has advanced dramatically over the years and senior decision makers are adopting smart and connected devices to promote operational efficiencies, drive growth and encourage a more collaborative work environment.

The internet of 'everywhere’

Globalisation of business operations mean that technology becomes a valuable asset in allowing overseas workers to navigate around multiple offices. Using office technology supports firms to overcome complications inherently tied with transnational teams and helps foster greater interaction and unity in dispersed teams. Global video conferencing unleashes the opportunity for employees from different offices to connect. This helps businesses move away from siloed business operations in different offices, bringing teams together to propel the business forward, facilitating a more streamlined approach to business processes and tasks.

An intelligent workspace

By utilising the power of technology and using data insights, companies can redesign their working space which boasts creativity and collaboration. The impact of sensor technology is made valuable by investing in advanced software to interpret the rich and accurate data.

The desk is the next business apparatus ripe for ‘smart’ technology. Sensor technology support businesses in their efforts to manage ongoing cost by allocating work-space efficiently. By providing staff with the right tools, businesses can streamline business operations, by making more optimal use of office management. Linking desks via IoT and sensor technology provides real-time information to ensure better management of space as data from mobile devices give employees a better understanding of office usage. Booking in advance through mobile technology also gives employees the flexibility and agility to move around different office spaces in a more productive manner.

New ways of working

The emergence of smart and connected devices is influencing the way employees interact within the space they work in. The rise of hot-desking and flexible working makes the office a more complex space for employees to navigate through.

Hot-desking pushes for a less hierarchical organisational culture, creating a work environment which encourages more streamlined decision making through better communication, improved collaboration, and teamwork.

It is vital that businesses invest in the right system to allow workers to easily check when they return to the office where there is an available desk space, rather than having to search around the office. Adopting desk screen technology, plays a big part in ensuring transparency around workspace and in helping business leaders strive towards a more productive future.

The Internet of Things covers a huge scope for business leaders to explore. Businesses need to invest in sensor, video and desk screen technologies to capitalise on the power of IoT to connect teams which will increase productivity, motivation and creativity.

By Paul Statham, founder and CEO of Condeco Software

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

